A Closer Look: Dan Campbell

Quote: "He's a fantastic leader. Obviously played a long time in this league. He's everything you want," Payton told ESPN.com of Campbell in 2018. "Extremely dedicated, hardworking. He's exactly how he was as a player. And I tried to hire him a number of times and finally had that opportunity. So, we're fortunate to have him."

Tim Twentyman's take: Campbell really seems to have garnered the respect of the players and coaches around him. He's someone who spent 11 seasons in the NFL as a player, so he brings that perspective to the coaching ranks. He's learned under one of the best in the business in Payton the last five seasons as an assistant head coach, and during multiple stops as a player. He's also got some head-coaching experience from that interim season in Miami.

He's considered a great teacher of the game and someone who's earned the respect of all the players on the team. Saints left tackle Terron Armstead was asked by ESPN about Campbell, and he said Campbell is the kind of coach you'd run through a brick wall for.

Mike O'Hara's take: Campbell's 10-year career as a tight end included three seasons with the Lions (2006-08), where he made an impression for his toughness. One of the better seasons of his career was 2006 – 21 catches, 14.7 yards per catch and four TDs while playing all 16 games. Injuries reduced him to two games in 2007 and one in 2008. He was on injured reserve with the Saints in 2009 and began his coaching career with the Dolphins in 2010. He went into coaching in 2011 with the Dolphins as tight ends coach.