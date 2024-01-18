10 takeaways from Glenn, Johnson & Fipp

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and special teams coordinator Dave Fipp spoke to the media Thursday as they do every week. Here are my 10 biggest takeaways from those media sessions:

1. Glenn and Johnson will be taking head coaching interviews Friday and Saturday but were both adamant it wouldn't interfere with anything related to the game plans for this week and putting Detroit in the best possible position to beat Tampa Bay Sunday.

A little human element to it: Johnson said it's his family time that suffers in a week like this. He normally picks his daughter up from school on Fridays and the two spend time together. He said that won't happen this week because of the interviews.

2. Glenn doesn't see a lot of difference schematically or personnel-wise from Tampa Bay since the first time these two teams played Week 6. He said the biggest reason why they've won five of their last six is simply their execution level. Glenn sees a commitment for the Bucs to run the football, even being stubborn with it at times.