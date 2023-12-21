10 takeaways from Glenn, Johnson & Fipp 

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and special teams coordinator Dave Fipp spoke to the media Thursday. Here are my 10 biggest takeaways from those media sessions:

1. Most NFL defenses are either predominantly max cover or max pressure and that's what makes Minnesota's defense unique, per Johnson, because they are both. They will blitz and play cover zero one play and then rush three and drop eight the next. Johnson said the Vikings do a great job disguising their defense and an excellent job shedding blocks with their front seven.

2. Glenn didn't want to share specifics, but he is certainly looking forward to building some three-safety packages with Kerby Joseph, Ifeatu Melifonwu and C.J. Gardner-Johnson to get them on the field together once Gardner-Johnson returns to game action.