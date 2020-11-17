10 takeaways from Bevell, Undlin & Coombs

Defensive coordinator Cory Undlin, offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and special teams coordinator Brayden Coombs spoke to the media Tuesday following Sunday's win over Washington and ahead of this week's game in Carolina against the Panthers.

Here are 10 takeaways from those media sessions:

1. Rookie running back D’Andre Swift rushed for 81 yards and caught 68 yards worth of passes, including a touchdown, vs. Washington. He currently leads all rookie running backs in receiving yards (275). Bevell said that kind of versatile production is what they expected from Swift when they drafted him in the second round out of Georgia.

Swift missed a lot of training camp, and it took some time early in the year to catch up, but Sunday's performance was what the Lions expected to have in Swift. Bevell made it seem like Swift will continue to get a lot of opportunities to make plays moving forward.