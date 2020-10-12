10 takeaways from Bevell, Undlin & Coombs

2. What have the Lions pinpointed about quarterback Matthew Stafford's play the first four weeks that can help him improve coming out of the bye? Bevell pointed to Stafford's footwork.

"Just continuing to work on those little details, making sure that our feet are helping us get through progressions, helping us make the decisions and that we bring our feet with us through all our throws," he said.

3. What has been the biggest issue for the Lions' defense in stopping the run? The Lions are allowing better than 170 rushing yards per game on the ground through four games. That number isn't sustainable if they want to be better on defense.

"I can pull off six different plays, one time it goes for zero (yards) and then the next time it goes for six (yards) and then the next time it goes for seven (yards), whatever it is," Undlin said. "So, the big thing is watching with the players and going back through and having those discussions and then going out and practicing, we've just got to be more consistent up front, in the backend, linebackers, everybody."