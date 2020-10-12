KEY QUESTIONS: What's next for Lions as they return from the bye?

How do the Lions go about stopping Jaguars impressive rookie running back James Robinson?

The undrafted rookie has been impressive so far with 333 yards on just 73 rushes (4.6 average) with three touchdowns. He's also caught 19 passes for another 183 yards. He's been a nice weapon in Jacksonville's backfield early on this season.

"Thoroughly impressed with everything this guy has done," Patricia said.

Robinson runs with great pad level, and does a good job getting downhill. He can hurt the Lions Sunday if they don't find a way to be better at tackling and meeting at the football, which has been a problem in the run game all year.

How fine is the line between dwelling on mistakes from the first four games and trying to move on to the second quarter of the season?

Last week was about reviewing the mistakes and fixing the past. Monday started the look forward and the focus on Jacksonville and Week 6.

"One of the things that's going to happen or come up over and over again going forward until we stop them is that you have to go over and explain and teach at a high level to prepare so they have an opportunity to understand when it does come up again how we need to handle it," Patricia said.

The NFL is a copy cat league. Patricia's defense can certainly expect to see some of the plays they've struggled to contain from opponents in these next few games, even if those plays aren't part of the scheme for the upcoming opponents. They'll put them in to see if the Lions can stop them.