Stafford looking forward to regular-season opener

"When all this went down in March I was just trying to figure out what I was going to do with my kids for the next couple days to keep them busy," Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford joked Monday in a Zoom call with reporters.

"But like you said, I'm excited to be putting the pads on and going to play someone else. Obviously missing the last half of last year was tough for me, so I'm excited to get back out there with my teammates and go out there and compete against somebody else."

It will be the first time Stafford's done that since injuring his back Nov. 3 in Oakland, which abruptly ended his season. At the time of this injury, Stafford was playing some of the best football of his career. His yards (2,499), touchdowns (19) and passer rating (106.0) all ranked in the top five among the league's quarterbacks through the first half of the season.

It's been a long time for Stafford to get to this point. He said it was fun Monday just looking at another opponent and beginning to put a game plan together. That's a little harder without any preseason tape to go by, but Stafford said Chicago is a familiar opponent, with mostly the same coaching staff and a lot of the same key players to plan for. He's already begun looking through Chicago's tape from last year.

Stafford had probably the best training camp of his career over the last month, looking sharp, poised and comfortable in his second year in Darrell Bevell's offense. His arm looks lively and he has a ton of weapons around him.