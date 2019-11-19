10 takeaways from Bevell & Pasqualoni

8. If the Lions don't have the services of center Frank Ragnow and right tackle Rick Wagner due to concussions both are dealing with, Bevell said Kenny Wiggins and Tyrell Crosby will step in. Bevell said it's been good both players have gotten a lot of reps this year. Bevell also said, however, that their depth upfront will really be challenged if Wiggins and Crosby have to step into starting roles.

9. Rookie cornerback Amani Oruwariye played nine snaps on defense Sunday, on top of the eight he played on special teams. Those reps are important for the athletic rookie at this point in his development. Pasqualoni said Oruwariye was "starting to come around," and he earned those reps after missing time with a knee injury.