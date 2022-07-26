10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Which player's comeback are you most looking forward to?

20man: I expect this offense to be fun to watch. It all starts upfront, where Detroit's expected to have one of the best offensive lines in the game. With that, they are already ahead of the game on that side of the ball.

They've upgraded at receiver, they have a Pro Bowl tight end in T.J. Hockenson and an exciting young running back in D'Andre Swift, who I expect to take a big leap in production in 2022. The only real question mark is whether Goff can pick up where he left off the second half of last year, when he had the sixth best passer rating in the league. I don't think it's outlandish to expect the Lions' offense to rank in the top half of the NFL. I also think a much improved offense can help the defense by continuing to run the football consistently and putting drives together to hold on to the ball and help keep the defense off the field a little more.