10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: What impact will Sewell have on Lions' run game?

20man: We talked about the battle for the right guard spot above. I think another one that will be interesting to see how it shakes out is the competition at cornerback. Okudah and Amani Oruwariye return as starters on the outside from last year. The team drafted Melifonwu in the third round, and normally players drafted that high are expected to compete for playing time. Then there was the addition of veterans Corn Elder and Quinton Dunbar. Elder is expected to play inside, but who else might challenge Elder in the slot?