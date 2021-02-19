10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: What can we expect from Swift in Lynn's offense?

20man: It's going to be a very different looking scheme defensively than what the previous regime featured. The previous scheme was pretty complicated and based on disguising coverage with complex pre-snap looks. I think that scheme was a little harder for young players, like rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah, to adapt to, especially last year with no rookie minicamp, OTAs and a limited training camp with no preseason.

Glenn said his scheme will be much simpler in the hopes of building some confidence in those guys on that side of the ball and allowing them to play faster.

I think that suits a young player like Okudah, who has all the athletic traits you like to see in a corner. He had a core muscle injury that hampered him last year surgically repaired in December, and expects to be full go by the offseason training program.