FOUR DOWNS: Williams puts up monster three-touchdown performance in win over Giants

FIRST DOWN: WILLIAMS HAT TRICK

If there was a list of the most dependable and consistent players for the Detroit Lions through 10 games of the 2022 season, veteran running back Jamaal Williams would be at the top.

Williams has been ready and available each and every week for the Lions, and he's been the catalyst for a rushing attack that had another terrific performance Sunday in Detroit's 31-18 win on the road over the New York Giants.

Williams rushed 17 times for 64 yards and recorded touchdown runs of four yards, one yard and one yard to give him 12 rushing touchdowns on the season, which currently leads the NFL.

"Really, I just feel like I'm doing my job," Williams said after the game. "I just want to come in here and do my job at the highest level possibly and I really just want to keep influencing people with my play. I just want to keep going. I really just want to see my team win."

Detroit is winning, three straight now, and Williams' steady play has been one of the reasons why. Quarterback Jared Goff said after the game it's getting to a point where Williams is just about as automatic as it comes scoring touchdowns in the goal-to-go situations.

Williams is the first Lions running back with 12 rushing touchdowns in a season since Barry Sanders in 1997. He now has five games with multiple rushing touchdowns this year, joining Sanders as the only two running backs in franchise history with five two-touchdown games in a season.