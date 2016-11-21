Whitehead providing Thanksgiving meals to youths exiting foster care on Tuesday, Nov. 22

Nov 21, 2016 at 04:41 AM

WHO: Detroit Lions linebacker Tahir Whitehead, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Wayne County youths from the Michigan Youth Opportunities Initiative who are exiting foster care.

WHAT: Whitehead has donated 10 meal boxes to distribute to the youths. Anne Mervenne, CEO of Mervenne & Company, a public affairs consulting firm based in Royal Oak, has matched the donation by providing another 10 boxes of food. Whitehead and Mervenne will be passing out the Thanksgiving food. Each box includes a turkey and traditional side items such as mashed potatoes, gravy and vegetables.

WHEN: Tuesday, Nov. 22, 6-7 p.m.

WHERE: MDHHS South Central Children and Family Services office, 1801 E. Canfield, Detroit.



This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Detroit Lions piloting Michigan girls high school flag football league

The Detroit Lions Football Education team leads the creation of the first ever league of its kind for the State of Michigan.
news

Detroit Lions announce new elements to 2023 Touchdown in Your Town presented by Kroger, applications now open

The Detroit Lions today announced that online applications are now open for their 2023 Touchdown in Your Town program presented by Kroger.
news

QB Jared Goff named Detroit Lions' nominee for 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide

The Detroit Lions announced today QB Jared Goff as the team's nominee for the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide.
news

Detroit Lions announce 2022 Touchdown in Your Town presented by Kroger applications now open

The Detroit Lions announced today 2022 online applications for Touchdown in Your Town presented by Kroger benefitting Michigan high school football programs are now open.
news

Jason Cabinda named Lions nominee for 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

The Detroit Lions announced today FB Jason Cabinda as the team's nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award presented by Nationwide.
news

Lions announce launch of Detroit Lions Foundation and $5,000,000 investment to grow the game

The new, primary mission of the Detroit Lions Foundation is to support youth in Detroit through three areas of focus – Growing the Game, Developing the Child, and Player and Coach Initiatives.
news

2021 community partner spotlight: Eastern Market

Through providing food security services, Eastern Market aims to improve access to nutritional foods and provide residents with information to prepare healthier meals.
news

2021 community partner spotlight: Playworks

Playworks Michigan is committed to helping schools and youth programs create recess and play environments where every child can join.
news

2021 community partner spotlight: City Year Detroit

City Year is an education nonprofit organization helping to close gaps in high-need schools by supporting students' academic and social-emotional development.
news

2021 community partner spotlight: Detroit Lions Academy

The Detroit Lions history with DLA goes back to 2001 when the school was established and they are currently Detroit Lions Charities' longest running partnership.
news

Lions help bridge the digital divide locally

The digital divide has not only been illuminated, but exacerbated, during the COVID-19 pandemic when nearly every aspect of our lives is remote out of public health necessity.
news

Detroit Lions Charities Announces 2021 Grant Partners

Detroit Lions Charities has identified their partners for 2021, each one with platforms closely aligned with the organization's mission and values, as well as vision for a stronger, healthier region.
Advertising