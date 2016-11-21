Whitehead providing Thanksgiving meals to youths exiting foster care on Tuesday, Nov. 22

WHO : Detroit Lions linebacker Tahir Whitehead, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Wayne County youths from the Michigan Youth Opportunities Initiative who are exiting foster care.

WHAT: Whitehead has donated 10 meal boxes to distribute to the youths. Anne Mervenne, CEO of Mervenne & Company, a public affairs consulting firm based in Royal Oak, has matched the donation by providing another 10 boxes of food. Whitehead and Mervenne will be passing out the Thanksgiving food. Each box includes a turkey and traditional side items such as mashed potatoes, gravy and vegetables.