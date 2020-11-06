NOTEBOOK: Where Lions stand at QB ahead of Sunday's matchup in Minnesota

HALL FACTOR

Detroit will be without Pro Bowl wide receiver Kenny Golladay Sunday because of the hip injury he suffered last week. It means the Lions will look to some of their other pass catchers to step up and fill the void.

Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. and tight end T.J. Hockenson are two players high on that list, but speedy receiver Marvin Hall proved last week that he can step up and be a factor, too. Hall caught four passes for 113 yards after Golladay left the game, including a 73-yard reception in the second half when he got behind the Colts' defense.

Hall is the fastest of the Lions receivers, and he's shown over the last year and a half in Detroit that he can be a big-play threat at the position. Hall averaged nearly 40 yards per catch last season.

What kind of factor could having to prepare for that speed all game have on the Vikings' game plan and the way they play the Lions in the backend Sunday?

"Because of my speed, of course they're going to key on me to make sure I'm not getting behind the defense, and by doing so, a lot of times they have to focus in on me," Hall said this week.

"In focusing on me, we have a number of dogs that can take over a game and lead us to the promised land. So, with me being in, of course, it's all a matter of what defense they give us for me to be able to help."

SANU SIGNED TO PRACTICE SQUAD

Detroit signed free agent wide receiver Mohamed Sanu to the practice squad Friday to help boost their numbers at the position. Sanu most recently played for the San Francisco 49ers, appearing in three games and making one reception for nine yards this season.