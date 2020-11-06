10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Will rookie WR Quintez Cephus see playing time this week?

20man: Rookie running back D'Andre Swift has 23 receptions on the year, which is second on the team to only tight end T.J. Hockenson (29). I wonder if you're referencing the screen play last week that was set up beautifully to Kerryon Johnson, but didn't turn into a big play because of a missed block and then Johnson stumbled a bit. I think part of the reason that was set up so well was because it caught the defense a bit off guard because Johnson was in the game.

Johnson plays a lot on third down because he's one of the best pass-protecting backs in the NFL by the analytics. He passes the eye test there, too. I'm not saying Swift can't protect, but Johnson is better at this point. There's a lot of trust there that Johnson can pick up a blitzer or make a block to extend a play. To keep defenses honest on third down, you also have to show on film that you're willing to throw to him and let him be a playmaker in the passing game. He's a very capable receiver, and he made a really nice play on his touchdown grab last week.