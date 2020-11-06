Lions sign free agent WR Mohamed Sanu to practice squad

Nov 06, 2020 at 12:00 PM

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed free agent WR Mohamed Sanu to the practice squad.

Sanu most recently played for the San Francisco 49ers, appearing in three games and making one reception for nine yards with the team this season.

Originally selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the third round (83rd overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft out of Rutgers, Sanu has appeared in 121 career games (92 starts) with the Bengals, Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots and 49ers. He has career totals of 404 receptions for 4,516 yards (11.2 avg.) and 26 touchdowns.

