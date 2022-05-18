Lions offseason questions: Games to watch

The NFL released the 2022 NFL schedule last week, giving us all a chance to sit back and look it over for division games, exciting matchups and yearly traditions.
Which game are you looking forward to most? I asked the Detroitlions.com crew, and here's what they had to say:
Tim Twentyman: Week 12 vs. Buffalo
Thanksgiving is always a marquee matchup for the Lions, but hosting the Buffalo Bills this year kicks it up a notch for me. Not only is Thanksgiving currently the only nationally televised game on the Lions schedule, but Buffalo has Super Bowl aspirations and is one of the best teams in the NFL.
This is a great measuring stick game for the Lions at home in late November. Just how far has this team come in the second season under GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell? This matchup will go a long way in telling us.
Mike O'Hara: Week 18 at Packers
I'm circling Week 18 at Lambeau Field as the game I'm looking forward to the most. Lions vs. Packers with both teams playing for something in the regular-season finale is my dream matchup.
Most people might think I am stretching reality in picking this one, and I probably am. But here's what I see as possible for Week 18:
An improved Lions team goes to Lambeau with a win-loss record of 8-8, or maybe 9-7 with a chance to make the playoffs as a wild card with a win over the Packers.
The Packers aren't quite as good as their 13-3 team of 2021 and go into the final game with the NFC North title wrapped up but needing a win to start the playoffs with home-field advantage.
Lions-Packers with something on the line for both teams is the game I want to see.
Editor's Pick: Week 1 vs. Eagles
I almost always pick the first game of the season, especially when it's a home opener. I can't help it.
Week 1 is exciting because it means football is back. Everyone starts with a clean slate. It's our first chance to see what the 2022 Detroit Lions look like on the field when it counts in the standings.
Did the Lions do enough this offseason to improve from a year ago? Starting the season off with a win at home in front of Lions fans would be a great first step.