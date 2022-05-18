Lions offseason questions: Games to watch

The NFL released the 2022 NFL schedule last week, giving us all a chance to sit back and look it over for division games, exciting matchups and yearly traditions.

Which game are you looking forward to most? I asked the Detroitlions.com crew, and here's what they had to say:

Tim Twentyman: Week 12 vs. Buffalo

Thanksgiving is always a marquee matchup for the Lions, but hosting the Buffalo Bills this year kicks it up a notch for me. Not only is Thanksgiving currently the only nationally televised game on the Lions schedule, but Buffalo has Super Bowl aspirations and is one of the best teams in the NFL.