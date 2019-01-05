WEEK IN REVIEW: Lions start making offseason moves

The offseason is officially here for the Detroit Lions, and it's time to get to work improving the team after another disappointing season.
"Looking at it, both seasons are disappointments because we're not playing this weekend," general manager Bob Quinn said at his end of the season press conference. "And if we're not playing this weekend, we can't get to our ultimate goal. The win-loss record is what it is, but really I'm sitting up here in the same boat I was last year, with a couple less wins.
"I'm determined to make this team better and I will. That's something I'm confident in. I know what this team needs and I think in the coming months we'll fine-tune those needs with what's available in the draft and free agency and all the different aspects of the way we can acquire talent."
It didn't take long for Detroit to start making moves. The team announced early this week that they elected not to renew offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter's contract.
The Lions finished 25th in scoring offense this season (20.2 points per game), 24th in total offense (327.2 yards per game), 20th in passing offense (223.5 yards per game) and 23rd in rushing offense (103.8 yards per game).
Hiring a new offensive coordinator will be an important move for the Lions this offseason.
"We're looking for someone who improves the offense," Quinn said. "We want a balanced attack that we've talked about before. We want to be able to run the ball and want to be able to use our quarterback, because he has a ton of talent, so we want to be diverse."
Speaking of quarterback Matthew Stafford, that's one move the Lions won't be making this offseason, according to Quinn.
"Matthew Stafford is our quarterback; he will be our quarterback here," Quinn said when asked about trade rumors.
"Listen – this guy is a really talented player. Myself, the coaches, need to put him in better situations to allow him to use his skill set. Matthew is extremely tough. He's extremely diligent in his work ethic. He sets a great example for all our players, and really all of our staff on how to go about his business."
LIONS REPORT NINE RESERVE-FUTURE SIGNINGS
The Lions signed nine players to Reserve-Future contracts this week:
LOOKING AHEAD
The Lions' victory over the Packers in the season finale locked in their opponents for the 2019 season and secured them the eighth pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. The Draft starts April 25 in Nashville, and goes through the 27th.
But before the Lions make any selections in this year's draft, they'll have decisions to make in free agency, with 21 of their current players potentially set to hit the free agent market.
It should be a busy and exciting offseason in Detroit.
