Lions 2019 opponents set

Dec 31, 2018 at 08:10 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

With the end of the regular season comes the confirmation of Detroit's 2019 opponents.

The Lions play the four teams in the NFC East and AFC West in next year's annual rotation of division matchups. They'll also play the teams that finished last in the NFC South (Tampa Bay) and NFC West (Arizona).

Along with their usual home and away games against NFC North opponents – Green Bay, Chicago and Minnesota – the Lions will also travel to Washington, Philadelphia, Denver, Oakland and Arizona.

The Lions will host Dallas, the New York Giants, Kansas City, the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay.

That schedule includes six games against teams that qualified for the playoffs this season.

Oakland remains without a home stadium for the 2019 season, so it will be interesting where that game ends up being played.

The official schedule with dates and times will be released sometime in the spring.

Related Content

news

KEY QUESTIONS: How has the pre-draft process gone for first-year Lions GM Brad Holmes?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from general manager Brad Holmes' pre-draft press conference.
news

Meet the Prospect: Patrick Surtain II

Get to know cornerback prospect Patrick Surtain II.
news

10 takeaways from Daniel Jeremiah's pre-draft conference call

Catch up on all the 2021 NFL Draft news from NFL media analyst Daniel Jeremiah's pre-draft conference call.
news

NFL adopts rule changes for 2021 season

The NFL has approved six new playing rules for the 2021 season and one new bylaw proposal.
news

Meet the Prospect: Trevon Moehrig

Get to know safety prospect Trevon Moehrig.
news

TWENTYMAN: How 2020 opt-outs could affect this year's NFL Draft

Tim Twentyman takes a look at how the 2020 opt-outs could affect this year's NFL Draft.
news

Meet the Prospect: Kwity Paye

Get to know defensive end prospect Kwity Paye.
news

Meet the Prospect: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Get to know linebacker prospect Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.
news

Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest two-round mock draft has Lions going WR & DE

After releasing his latest mock draft, ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. spoke with reporters via conference call. Here are all the highlights.
news

Meet the Prospect: Kyle Pitts

Get to know tight end prospect Kyle Pitts.
news

Meet the Prospect: Penei Sewell

Get to know offensive line prospect Penei Sewell.
news

MOCK DRAFT WATCH: Experts split on what Lions should do with 7th pick

Tim Twentyman takes a look at who the experts have the Lions selecting with the 7th overall pick.
Advertising