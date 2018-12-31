Lions 2019 opponents set

With the end of the regular season comes the confirmation of Detroit's 2019 opponents.
The Lions play the four teams in the NFC East and AFC West in next year's annual rotation of division matchups. They'll also play the teams that finished last in the NFC South (Tampa Bay) and NFC West (Arizona).
Along with their usual home and away games against NFC North opponents – Green Bay, Chicago and Minnesota – the Lions will also travel to Washington, Philadelphia, Denver, Oakland and Arizona.
The Lions will host Dallas, the New York Giants, Kansas City, the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay.
That schedule includes six games against teams that qualified for the playoffs this season.
Oakland remains without a home stadium for the 2019 season, so it will be interesting where that game ends up being played.
The official schedule with dates and times will be released sometime in the spring.