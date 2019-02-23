WEEK IN REVIEW: 2019 NFL Scouting Combine preview

The 2019 NFL Scouting Combine is fast approaching.
More than 300 prospects will be heading to Indianapolis next week where they will take part in medical evaluations, interviews with NFL teams, media sessions and on-field workouts.
General manager Bob Quinn, head coach Matt Patricia and several other Lions scouts, personnel staff and coaches will be on hand for this important step in the pre-draft process.
Who might they have their eye on? Tim Twentyman has been breaking down the top prospects, position by position. Check out each article in the series below:
