Twentyman in the Huddle: Michael Brockers & Demetrius Taylor talk Lions' first road game

Sep 23, 2022 at 07:21 AM

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman returns after the Lions' big win over Washington to preview the Week 3 road trip to Minnesota. Tim starts with a recap of the news and notes from this week of practice, including injury updates on cornerback Amani Oruwariye and defensive lineman John Cominsky. After that, Mark Craig of the Minneapolis Star Tribune breaks down what went wrong for the Vikings on Monday night and what Minnesota's players and coaches are expecting from the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Following Mark's game preview, Tim gives you his five Key Matchups for this week, presented by BetMGM. Next, recurring guest and defensive captain Michael Brockers stops by to chat with Tim about the defensive line's performance through two weeks, what Aidan Hutchinson and John Cominsky have done for that group and the atmosphere at Ford Field this season. To wrap things up, Lions defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor joins the show to talk about Appalachian State, making the team as an undrafted free agent and raising his twin boys.

Highlights include:

  • 0:20: News, notes and injury updates from this week's practices
  • 8:48: Mark Craig previews Justin Jefferson, Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings
  • 21:20: Tim's Key Matchups for Lions at Vikings, presented by BetMGM
  • 29:28: Michael Brockers on fan support at Ford Field, John Cominsky and how to stop Dalvin Cook
  • 41:49: Demetrius Taylor on Appalachian State, his journey to the NFL and honoring his mother
  • 54:22: Final thoughts as the Lions travel to Minnesota

Related Content

news

Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 3: Jeff Chadiha, NFL Columnist

On the debut episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie sits down with Jeff Chadhia, NFL Columnist.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions vs. Washington Commanders 2022 Week 2 Postgame Breakdown

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 36-27 Week 2 win against the Washington Commanders.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle: Malcolm Rodriguez talks NFL debut and John Keim previews Week 2

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Week 2 with Malcolm Rodriguez and ESPN's John Keim.

news

Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 2: Larra Overton, Indianapolis Colts Team Reporter

On the debut episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie sits down with Larra Overton, Indianapolis Colts Team Reporter.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions vs. Philadelphia Eagles 2022 Week 1 Postgame Breakdown

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 38-35 Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 16: Lions vs. Eagles preview plus a 2022 NFC North breakdown

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman gets you set for the 2022 Detroit Lions season and this Sunday's matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles!

news

Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 1: HARD KNOCKS Director Shannon Furman

On the debut episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie sits down with Shannon Furman, director of HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE DETROIT LIONS.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 15: Breaking down the Lions' 53-man roster

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman returns to break down the Detroit Lions' 53-man roster heading into the 2022 season.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Preseason Week 3 Postgame Breakdown

In this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Detroit Lions' 19-9 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3 of the preseason.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 14: Taylor Decker talking Lions offense & a final preseason preview

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman is joined by Lions tackle Taylor Decker to discuss the expectations for the offensive line in 2022.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions vs. Indianapolis Colts 2022 Preseason Week 2 Postgame Breakdown

In this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Detroit Lions' 27-26 preseason win over the Indianapolis Colts.

