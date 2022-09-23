Twentyman in the Huddle: Michael Brockers & Demetrius Taylor talk Lions' first road game

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman returns after the Lions' big win over Washington to preview the Week 3 road trip to Minnesota. Tim starts with a recap of the news and notes from this week of practice, including injury updates on cornerback Amani Oruwariye and defensive lineman John Cominsky. After that, Mark Craig of the Minneapolis Star Tribune breaks down what went wrong for the Vikings on Monday night and what Minnesota's players and coaches are expecting from the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Following Mark's game preview, Tim gives you his five Key Matchups for this week, presented by BetMGM. Next, recurring guest and defensive captain Michael Brockers stops by to chat with Tim about the defensive line's performance through two weeks, what Aidan Hutchinson and John Cominsky have done for that group and the atmosphere at Ford Field this season. To wrap things up, Lions defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor joins the show to talk about Appalachian State, making the team as an undrafted free agent and raising his twin boys.