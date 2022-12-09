Presented by

Twentyman in the Huddle: Alex Anzalone previews Lions' big game against Minnesota Vikings

Dec 09, 2022 at 07:44 AM

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman returns to the studio to get set for this week's massive NFC North matchup between the Detroit Lions and the division-leading Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field on Sunday. Per usual, the show starts with Tim's news and notes from this week of practices in Allen Park, including an injury update on Jeff Okudah and a preview of the gameday atmosphere at Ford Field on Sunday. Next, ESPN's Kevin Seifert joins the show to discuss the 10-2 Vikings, including what's been holding the team back defensively and where the Lions may be able to take advantage. After that, linebacker and team captain Alex Anzalone stops by to discuss Detroit's defense and the turnovers the team has created over the last five games. Lastly, producer PJ Clark returns to break down the Key Matchups for Lions-Vikings, presented by BetMGM.

Highlights include:

  • 0:25: News and notes from Allen Park and what will Ford Field look like on Sunday?
  • 5:35: Kevin Seifert on Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings
  • 21:00: Alex Anzalone on creating turnovers, being a dad and his lacrosse career
  • 27:00: Key Matchups for Lions-Vikings, presented by BetMGM

