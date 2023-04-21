TWENTYMAN: What Williams' suspension means for wide receiver position

We got a glimpse of Williams' explosiveness when he played in the final six games for the Lions last season. His first and only catch of the year was a 41-yard touchdown against the Vikings Week 14. He also had a 40-yard rush that set up a touchdown Week 17 vs. Chicago. Defenses had to play the Lions a little different and respect his speed when he was on the field.

Williams' suspension puts Holmes and the Lions in a position where they could look to add to the wide receiver unit this offseason to give them more depth to go along with veterans Amon-Ra St. Brown, Marvin Jones Jr., Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond. The team also has Maurice Alexander, Trinity Benson and Tom Kennedy on the roster.

St. Brown, Jones, Reynolds and Raymond are a solid veteran four, but with Detroit expected to compete for the NFC North title and at the very least a spot in the playoffs, adding another receiver via next week's NFL Draft could become a bigger priority.