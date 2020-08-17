TWENTYMAN: Training camp Day 1 observations

Off and running: The Lions are expected to be explosive with all the skill position weapons they have back. Some familiar faces made a couple big plays during the Lions' first padded practice Monday. Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. split two defenders for a long touchdown from quarterback Matthew Stafford in a 7-on-7 period. Later on, wide receiver Kenny Golladay went up over cornerback Justin Coleman and safety Tracy Walker for a touchdown in the back of the end zone from Stafford in a team red-zone period.

It's good to see two of Detroit's top receiving weapons on the outside getting into the end zone on the first day of practice. Stafford looked very sharp on both throws, and really all throughout practice.

Back in the mix: Head coach Matt Patricia has ditched the ATV and the walking boot from last season and was back in the mix in practice. Patricia really seemed to be in his element during pass rush drills between the offensive and defensive linemen, critiquing technique and showing guys what he wanted to see.