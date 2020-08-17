training-camp-news

Presented by

TWENTYMAN: Training camp Day 1 observations

Aug 17, 2020 at 01:07 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Off and running: The Lions are expected to be explosive with all the skill position weapons they have back. Some familiar faces made a couple big plays during the Lions' first padded practice Monday. Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. split two defenders for a long touchdown from quarterback Matthew Stafford in a 7-on-7 period. Later on, wide receiver Kenny Golladay went up over cornerback Justin Coleman and safety Tracy Walker for a touchdown in the back of the end zone from Stafford in a team red-zone period.

It's good to see two of Detroit's top receiving weapons on the outside getting into the end zone on the first day of practice. Stafford looked very sharp on both throws, and really all throughout practice.

Back in the mix: Head coach Matt Patricia has ditched the ATV and the walking boot from last season and was back in the mix in practice. Patricia really seemed to be in his element during pass rush drills between the offensive and defensive linemen, critiquing technique and showing guys what he wanted to see.

Training wheels: Just like the Lions did with first-round pick T.J. Hockenson a year ago early on in camp, the Lions eased this year's No. 3 overall pick, cornerback Jeff Okudah, into the mix. He was playing mostly with the second-team defense during the first day of padded practice. The same thing happened with Hockenson last year playing behind the veteran Jesse James early on. Desmond Trufant and Amani Oruwariye got a lot of the first-team reps Monday. But just like we saw with Hockenson last year, Okudah is likely to quickly start getting more and more reps with the first-team.

Cross training: There was a lot of cross-training going on along the offensive line during Monday's practice. That's to be expected as coaches try to find their best combinations upfront. For example, Tyrell Crosby played right tackle and right guard during portions of practice. Rookie third-round pick Jonah Jackson played with the first-team offense at right guard, and also played some center with the reserve units. Kenny Wiggins played both guard and center.

First O-line group: I expect the Lions to mix and match upfront throughout camp, especially early on, but the first o-line on the field with Stafford in the first team drill was Taylor Decker (left tackle), Joe Dahl (left guard), Frank Ragnow (center), Wiggins (right guard) and Halapoulivaati Vaitai (right tackle). Jackson subbed in at right guard as well.

Pass-rush standouts: A few names that stood out to me watching offensive and defensive line pass rush drills were: Defensive tackle Nick Williams, Dahl and Decker. Rookie edge rusher Julian Okwara had a nice rep against Crosby, showing some quickness off the edge.

Run it out: We can expect mistakes early in camp. There were a number of false starts on the offense Monday. The penalty for a false start is a run around the field. Golladay and Jones jumped on the same play and had to run. A fumbled snap between Wiggins and backup quarterback David Blough resulted in a run for those guys as well.

Related Content

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay
news

Camp Spotlight: Wide receiver Kenny Golladay

Tim Twentyman tracks the performance of wide receiver Kenny Golladay during Day 1 of open training camp practice.
Detroit Lions offense
news

'Dagger Time': Lions putting an emphasis on finishing games

After coming up short in the fourth quarter too many times last season, the Detroit Lions' offense has adopted a new mantra: Dagger Time.
Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr.
news

Jones Jr. excited about Lions' offense: 'We have ballers'

Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. is very excited about the talent and depth the Lions have at their offensive skill positions.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford
news

5 things to watch: Lions training camp

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch during training camp practices.
Detroit Lions training camp practice
news

Cancelled preseason makes practice even more important

Without the preseason to work through live game situations, the Detroit Lions will have to change up some of their practice operations.
Cornerback Desmond Trufant
news

What advice does Desmond Trufant have for the rookie Okudah?

Once a first-round pick himself, cornerback Desmond Trufant can relate to what Lions rookie Jeff Okudah is about to go through.
Wide receiver Quintez Cephus
news

Rookie Quintez Cephus can learn from veterans like Jones Jr.

Rookie wide receiver Quintez Cephus is in a good spot in Detroit, where he can learn from several veterans like Marvin Jones Jr.
Offensive line coach Hank Fraley
news

Decker excited to have Hank Fraley as offensive line coach

Left tackle Taylor Decker is excited to have Hank Fraley as the new offensive line coach this year.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford
news

Stafford ready to hit the field for training camp practices

Quarterback Matthew Stafford is looking forward to hitting the field with teammates for training camp practices.
Kicker Matt Prater
news

2020 training camp preview: Special teams

Tim Twentyman previews the Detroit Lions special teams unit heading into training camp practices.
Safety Duron Harmon
news

Harmon impressed with young talent in Lions' secondary

New Lion and veteran safety Duron Harmon has been impressed with the young talent in Detroit's secondary.

Advertising