TWENTYMAN: Offseason dates to watch

March 29-April 1: Annual League Meeting, The Breakers, Palm Beach, Fla. This is when the league will adopt new rule changes or amendments for the 2020 season.

April 20: Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs. With a returning head coach in Matt Patricia, this is the first date the Lions can get back to work in the offseason training program.

April 23-25: 2020 NFL Draft, Las Vegas. The Lions currently have seven picks in the draft before the announcement of compensatory picks. They have an extra pick in the fifth round and no pick in the seventh round.

April 27: Beginning this date, NFL clubs may request permission to visit with, try out, or sign any player who was under contract to the XFL at the conclusion of the XFL season. This will be the inaugural season of the new XFL league in 2020.

May 1-4 or 8-11: Clubs can hold their three-day rookie minicamp from Friday through Sunday or Saturday through Monday. Last year, the Lions elected to hold their minicamp on the second weekend.

May 4: Deadline for clubs to exercise Fifth-Year Option for players selected in the first round of the 2017 draft. That's linebacker Jarrad Davis for the Lions.