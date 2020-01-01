TWENTYMAN: A look at the Lions' 19 free agents

Mike Daniels

Position: Defensive tackle

2019 stats: 10 tackles, one sack

Twentyman: Daniels was brought in to be a key component of the defensive line and it never materialized, mostly due to injuries. He missed five games at the beginning of the year due to a foot injury and his season ended two weeks early with an arm injury. He just never had the impact that was expected when he signed a one-year deal before training camp.

Jeff Driskel

Position: Quarterback

2019 stats: 62-of-105 (59%), four TD, four INT, 75.3 passer rating; 22 rushes, 151 yards, one TD

Twentyman: Driskel was signed in mid-September, and won the starting job after Matthew Stafford went down with a back injury Week 9. He started three games, losing all three, before finding himself on IR with a hamstring injury. Driskel is a heck of an athlete, and brings the added dimension of making plays with his legs. It's possible Detroit's quarterback room will go through a significant transformation this offseason. We'll see is Driskel is part of the team's plans.

Position: Guard

2019 stats: No sacks allowed, five quarterback hits, 20 quarterback hurries