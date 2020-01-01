TWENTYMAN: A look at the Lions' 19 free agents

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS
Oday Aboushi
Position: Guard
2019 stats: No sacks allowed, one quarterback hit, two quarterback hurries
Twentyman: Aboushi was the team's fourth guard heading into the season and a healthy scratch for most of the first half of the year. After Joe Dahl and then Kenny Wiggins were lost for the season later on, Aboushi played a reserve and then starting role the last two weeks. He ended up playing 143 snaps.
Position: Wide receiver
2019 stats: 62 receptions, 678 yards, one touchdown
Twentyman: Amendola, 34, found the fountain of youth here in Detroit in 2019. He was very consistent in the slot. He was one of the players brought in to help change the culture for head coach Matt Patricia, and his all-business mentality fit in well here. If he wants to return in 2020, I see no reason why the team and Amendola can't work something out.
Mike Daniels
Position: Defensive tackle
2019 stats: 10 tackles, one sack
Twentyman: Daniels was brought in to be a key component of the defensive line and it never materialized, mostly due to injuries. He missed five games at the beginning of the year due to a foot injury and his season ended two weeks early with an arm injury. He just never had the impact that was expected when he signed a one-year deal before training camp.
Jeff Driskel
Position: Quarterback
2019 stats: 62-of-105 (59%), four TD, four INT, 75.3 passer rating; 22 rushes, 151 yards, one TD
Twentyman: Driskel was signed in mid-September, and won the starting job after Matthew Stafford went down with a back injury Week 9. He started three games, losing all three, before finding himself on IR with a hamstring injury. Driskel is a heck of an athlete, and brings the added dimension of making plays with his legs. It's possible Detroit's quarterback room will go through a significant transformation this offseason. We'll see is Driskel is part of the team's plans.
Position: Guard
2019 stats: No sacks allowed, five quarterback hits, 20 quarterback hurries
Twentyman: A former third-round pick by the Lions in 2016, Glasgow has the versatility to play both guard spots and center. He played in at least 93 percent of Detroit's offensive snaps his first three seasons in the league. He played in 86 percent of the snaps this year, yielding some snaps to Wiggins. Glasgow finished as the 13th best guard in football by Pro Football Focus. There will be a market for his services in free agency.
Jermaine Kearse
Position: Wide receiver
2019 stats: No stats
Twentyman: The veteran Kearse had a terrific training camp and would have earned the No. 4 receiver role if not for a season-ending broken leg suffered in the preseason. Kearse will turn 30 in February, and we'll have to see if he's in Detroit's plans this offseason on maybe another one-year deal.
Darius Kilgo
Position: Defensive tackle
2019 stats: No stats
Twentyman: Like Kearse, Kilgo was injured in August and never made it to the regular season. The team placed him on IR August 10. Kilgo's a depth player with 11 tackles in 29 career games.
Miles Killebrew
Position: Safety/linebacker
2019 stats: 20 tackles
Twentyman: Killebrew has turned into a terrific special teams player, who finished third in the NFL this season with 15 special teams tackles. The former fourth-round pick plays on all four special teams units. Every team needs a couple core special teams players like Killebrew.
Position: Punter
2019 stats: 76 punts, 45.3 average, 41.8 net average, 31 punts inside the 20
Twentyman: Martin saw both his average and net average increase over last year's marks. His average ranked 17th among the league's punters, and his net average was 11th. His 31 punts inside the 20 were the sixth most league wide this season.
Rashaan Melvin
Position: Cornerback
2019 stats: 67 tackles, 11 passes defended, no interceptions
Twentyman: The veteran Melvin won Detroit's starting outside cornerback spot opposite Darius Slay after signing a one-year deal this offseason. He played in 13 games with 12 starts. Opposing quarterbacks had a 110.6 passer rating throwing his way with four touchdowns. He was graded the 95th best cornerback this season by PFF.
Position: Long snapper
2019 stats: Detroit made 26-of-31 field goal attempts and averaged 45.3 yards per punt
Twentyman: Death. Taxes. Don Muhlbach. At some point the Lions have to find their long snapper of the future, but Muhlbach's skills haven't diminished to the point where that's a necessity. I could certainly see him back for a 17th season in 2020.
A'Shawn Robinson
Position: Defensive tackle
2019 stats: 40 tackles, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble, three passes defended
Twentyman: The former second-round pick has been a staple for the Lions upfront the last four seasons. He's a good player, but he's never become the upper echelon player some thought he might be after a stellar career at Alabama.
Logan Thomas
Position: Tight end
2019 stats: 16 receptions, 173 yards (10.8), one TD
Twentyman: Thomas entered the year as the third tight end behind T.J. Hockenson and Jesse James, but by the end of the year he was a more reliable target than James. Thomas is a good athlete, and has some versatility to his game. He played in all 16 games in 2019 and recorded his best season statistically.
Kenny Wiggins
Position: Guard
2019 stats: Two sacks allowed, one quarterback hit, nine quarterback hurries
Twentyman: There was a tough competition for the two starting guard spots out of camp with Joe Dahl and Glasgow winning the two starting spots. The Lions worked Wiggins into the mix early and often, however, and Wiggins earned a starting spot late in the year due to injury. He ended up playing 438 snaps as a versatile guard/tackle.
Position: Safety
2019 stats: 97 tackles, 1.0 sack, five passes defended
Twentyman: Wilson enjoyed his best season statistically in his eighth season in the NFL in 2019. He was a versatile and movable player in Patricia's defense. He ended up being Detroit's top graded safety by PFF this season.
RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS
J.D. McKissic
Position: Running back
2019 stats: 38 carries, 205 yards (5.4); 34 receptions, 233 yards (6.9), one TD
Twentyman: McKissic developed into a pretty nice option as a third-down back. The Lions brought him in this year because Patricia said he was so difficult to scheme against when he coached against McKissic as the defensive coordinator in New England. McKissic has a nice dual-threat element to his game.
Jamie Meder
Position: Defensive tackle
2019 stats: No stats
Twentyman: Meder was signed mid-December to help stem some of the losses the Lions were seeing upfront along their defensive line. He played in last Sunday's season finale against Green Bay and did not record a stat.
EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS FREE AGENTS
Mike Ford
Position: Cornerback
2019 stats: 12 tackles
Twentyman: Ford played in 15 games both on special teams and defense with two starts. Opposing passers completed 55.6 percent of passes thrown Ford's way for a 94.7 passer rating with a touchdown. His numbers improved considerably from 2018. He's a player with experience that can add depth to the position.
Dee Virgin
Position: Cornerback
2019 stats: 10 tackles, one forced fumble
Twentyman: Virgin played in 15 games this season on special teams. He's had some success as a gunner on the outside, and finished the season with a positive grade from PFF as both a kickoff and punt-cover man.