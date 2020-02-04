Maurice Jones-Drew a fan of the two-running back system

MIAMI – The Detroit Lions are likely to implement a two-running back system next year, potentially featuring Kerryon Johnson and Bo Scarbrough, with Ty Johnson also projected to get into the mix.

Former league rushing leader in 2011, three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, Maurice Jones-Drew, was part of a two-back system in Jacksonville early in his career alongside Fred Taylor. Later on, he played the bell-cow role for the Jaguars' run game.

He's done it both ways, and thinks the multiple-back system is still the best way to go.

"I think in this league you can have two receivers, you can have two tight ends ... but you can't have two backs, like that's a negative thing. No," Jones-Drew said at last week's Super Bowl.

"Listen, if we're both going crazy, why wouldn't you want two backs? I just literally saw the 49ers win a game throwing the ball eight times. I have never ever seen a team win a game running the ball eight times. Ever. Been a part of some of those, it don't work."