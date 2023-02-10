Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 36: Jamaal Williams, Jared Goff, Michael Brockers & more from Radio Row

The Twentyman in the Huddle podcast is back on the road, this time from Radio Row at Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix, Arizona. In this week's episode presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman is joined by a variety of guests to talk Detroit Lions football and where the team goes in 2023 after a 9-8 season in 2022. First, Jamaal Williams stops by to discuss what he's been up to this offseason, what it means to him to have the Lions' single-season rushing touchdown record and why he wants to finish his career in Detroit ahead of his foray into free agency. Next, Lions legend Dominic Raiola joins Tim to break down the importance of having an elite offensive line, playing with Dan Campbell in Detroit and his son Dylan's college recruitment process. After that, Robert Mays from The Athletic Football Show chats about why he loves to watch the Lions, where the team can improve this offseason and why Detroit is set to compete for the NFC North title in 2023. Jared Goff then calls in to discuss the. Jared Goff then calls in to give his reaction to Ben Johnson's return to Detroit, his thoughts on the new Pro Bowl format and what he's looking for from Jameson Williams in 2023. To round things out, Michael Brockers drops in to talk through his 2022 season, why it was important for him to be a leader in the locker room and what glimpses of "greatness" he saw in Aidan Hutchinson as a rookie. Stay tuned for more episodes and interviews from Super Bowl LVII Radio Row!