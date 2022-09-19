Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions vs. Washington Commanders 2022 Week 2 Postgame Breakdown

In this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman and producer PJ Clark break down the Detroit Lions' 36-27 win over the Washington Commanders in Week 2. The two discuss Aidan Hutchinson's breakout performance, Detroit's first-half shutout, the reserve offensive line play and Amon-Ra St. Brown's record-setting day. After notes on Jared Goff and D’Andre Swift, Tim and PJ look ahead to Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings. Check back after every Detroit Lions game for Tim's instant reaction, analysis and postgame sound from players and Dan Campbell.