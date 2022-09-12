Presented by

Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions vs. Philadelphia Eagles 2022 Week 1 Postgame Breakdown

Sep 11, 2022 at 09:01 PM

In this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman and producer PJ Clark break down the Detroit Lions' 38-35 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1. The two discuss D’Andre Swift's career day, Detroit's defensive struggles against Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' run game and the performance of Jeff Okudah before shifting the focus to the Lions' offensive output in Week 1. After notes on rookies Aidan Hutchinson and Malcolm Rodriguez's NFL debuts, Tim and PJ look ahead to Week 2 against the Washington Commanders. Check back after every Detroit Lions game for Tim's instant reaction, analysis and postgame sound from players and Dan Campbell.

Highlights include:

  • 0:27: How did the Lions look in the run game on both offense and defense?
  • 6:01: Jeff Okudah's standout game in return from injury
  • 8:13: Breaking down the Lions' offensive performance as a whole
  • 12:27: How did Aidan Hutchinson and Malcolm Rodriguez fare in their first NFL games?
  • 16:44: What can the Lions improve upon heading into Week 2?

