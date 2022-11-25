Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills Week 12 postgame breakdown

In this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman and producer PJ Clark break down the Detroit Lions' 28-25 loss on Thanksgiving to the Buffalo Bills. The two discuss the Lions' impressive effort against a Super Bowl contender, Amon-Ra St. Brown's 122-yard performance and rookie linebacker James Houston's historically great debut. After notes on NFL touchdown leader Jamaal Williams, the veteran presence of Alex Anzalone and the health of Jerry Jacobs, Tim and PJ look ahead to next week's home matchup against Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Check back after every Detroit Lions game for Tim's instant reaction, analysis and postgame sound from players and Dan Campbell.