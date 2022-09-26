Presented by

Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings 2022 Week 3 Postgame Breakdown 

Sep 25, 2022 at 10:18 PM

In this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman and producer PJ Clark break down the Detroit Lions' 28-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. The two discuss what went wrong for the Lions down the stretch, Jared Goff's strong performance and Jeff Okudah's lockdown coverage on Justin Jefferson. After notes on the health of D’Andre Swift and Tracy Walker III, Tim and PJ look ahead to Week 4 against the Seattle Seahawks. Check back after every Detroit Lions game for Tim's instant reaction, analysis and postgame sound from players and Dan Campbell.

Highlights include:

  • 0:20: Breaking down the final fourth down decision
  • 7:05: How can the Lions' offense improve on third down?
  • 9:29: What does the safety position look like without Tracy Walker?
  • 12:16: Discussing Jared Goff's strong performance in the loss
  • 17:55: Final thoughts on Week 3

