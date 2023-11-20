KEY QUESTIONS: What did Campbell think of the defensive performance Sunday?

What has Campbell seen from Packers quarterback Jordan Love since their Week 4 matchup?

The Lions held Love to just a 69.9 passer rating with two interceptions in their contest in Green Bay. Love has two games with a passer rating over 100.0 in his last three and is coming off a win Sunday vs. the Chargers in which he threw for 322 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions.

"He's connecting on some of these throws," Campbell said. "I feel like he's always been pretty poised, really. They just haven't been able to connect in some of the critical moments. I feel like he's making those (now). He looks pretty composed. He's certainly athletic enough and he's got big arm talent."

Campbell said it's imperative his defense limits the chunk plays Green Bay's been able to connect on of late.

What did Campbell think of Colby Sorsdal's first start at left guard?

"Some good and some that wasn't as good as you'd like," he said.

The rookie Sorsdal was credited with allowing two quarterback hits and two hurries and was flagged for a hold, but he also made some plays too. Campbell said Sorsdal played his best ball at the end of the game when the offense was humming along pretty good needing to put together points to come from behind.