TWENTYMAN: Breaking down the Lions' initial practice squad

The Detroit Lions have signed 15 of a possible 16 players to their initial practice squad.

The NFL expanded practice squad rosters to 16 players last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and kept the numbers the same for the 2021 season as well.

Teams can carry up to six practice squad spots on players with unlimited experience in the NFL. The remaining spots are filled with players having less than two accrued seasons.

Teams will also be allowed to protect up to four players per week that other teams cannot sign. The 12 players who are not protected will be eligible to sign with another team's active roster during the week and have to be on the active roster for at least three weeks.

Rules also allow teams to promote two players from the practice squad per week without the need to create a roster spot – essentially creating a temporary 55-man roster. Those players are eligible to play in that week's game, and they revert back to the practice squad at the end of the week without having to pass through waivers.

Here's a look at Detroit's initial 15-man practice squad:

LB Tavante Beckett