Get to know: Linebacker Jack Campbell

Hometown?
Jack Campbell: Cedar Falls, Iowa
If a Lions fan were to come to your hometown, the first place you would take them is ... ?
Campbell: I would take them to Mulligan's
College major?
Campbell: Enterprise Leadership
Favorite movie?
Campbell: Braveheart
Favorite emoji?
Campbell: Probably just like the thumbs up one
Favorite meal?
Campbell: A homemade tenderloin
View photos of Lions first-round pick Jack Campbell from the 2023 offseason.
Last thing you purchased?
Campbell: Groceries
What would your entrance music be?
Campbell: Anything by Kid Rock
If you could have any super power, what would it be?
Campbell: Super speed
If you could play any other NFL position, what would you play?
Campbell: Tight end
Favorite athlete of all time?
Campbell: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Favorite thing about Detroit so far?
Campbell: It has just been a great fit. A lot of good people, people who put other people before themselves. It's just a feel-good town.