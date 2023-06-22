GET TO KNOW: Linebacker Jack Campbell

Jun 22, 2023 at 07:03 AM

Hometown?

Jack Campbell: Cedar Falls, Iowa

If a Lions fan were to come to your hometown, the first place you would take them is ... ?

Campbell: I would take them to Mulligan's

College major?

Campbell: Enterprise Leadership

Favorite movie?

Campbell: Braveheart

Favorite emoji?

Campbell: Probably just like the thumbs up one

Favorite meal?

Campbell: A homemade tenderloin

Get to know: Linebacker Jack Campbell

View photos of Lions first-round pick Jack Campbell from the 2023 offseason.

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
1 / 20

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 20

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 20

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 1, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 20

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 1, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 1, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 20

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 1, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 20

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 1, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 20

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 1, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 1, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 20

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 1, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 1, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 20

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 1, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 1, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 20

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 1, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during minicamp at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 20

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during minicamp at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during minicamp at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 7, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 20

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during minicamp at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 7, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 20

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 20

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during minicamp at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 20

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during minicamp at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 20

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
17 / 20

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during minicamp at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 20

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during minicamp at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 20

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during minicamp at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 20

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during minicamp at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Last thing you purchased?

Campbell: Groceries

What would your entrance music be?

Campbell: Anything by Kid Rock

If you could have any super power, what would it be?

Campbell: Super speed

If you could play any other NFL position, what would you play?

Campbell: Tight end

Favorite athlete of all time?

Campbell: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Favorite thing about Detroit so far?

Campbell: It has just been a great fit. A lot of good people, people who put other people before themselves. It's just a feel-good town.

Related Content

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Detroit Lions' alternate helmet a little something old, something new and something blue

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions news: It's been a great week for Detroit Lions linebackers

news

Lions offseason questions: Players who impressed

Who stood out during the offseason training program?

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Detroit Lions' Antwaan Randle El has sage advice for Jameson Williams

Advertising