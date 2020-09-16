TWENTYMAN: 5 key stats from Week 1

522: The total yards piled up by the Packers' offense last week in their 43-34 victory over the Vikings in Minnesota. That's No. 1 in the NFL after the first week of football, and their 364 net passing yards were the second most in Week 1. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdown passes and had a 127.5 passer rating.

Let's just say this isn't an ideal opponent heading to a week in which the Lions placed one of their best cornerbacks on IR, and have two of their next top three dealing with hamstring injuries.

18: The Lions recorded 18 plays of 10-plus yards on offense against the Bears, which were tied for the second most through the first week of games. Their six plays of 20-plus yards were tied for the NFL lead. Their total yards (426) were fourth and their 138 rushing yards were top 10.