TWENTYMAN: 5 key stats from Week 1

Let's take a look at some key statistics from Detroit's Week 1 loss to Chicago, and some looking ahead to a Week 2 matchup with the Packers in Green Bay.
9-for-12, 92 yards and three touchdowns: That was Chicago quarterback Mitchell Trubisky's stat line following the hamstring injury to Lions cornerback Desmond Trufant with just over one minute left in the third quarter. The Lions were already playing without nickel cornerback Justin Coleman, who injured a hamstring late in the second period, and without rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah, who was inactive due to a hamstring injury.
Before Trufant went down and did not return, Trubisky was 11-of-24 passing for 150 yards with no touchdowns. Amani Oruwariye was the only one of Detroit's top four cornerbacks left in the game in the fourth quarter, as the Lions were down to backups Darryl Roberts and Tony McRae in the final 15 minutes
The status of Trufant and Okudah will be closely monitored this week ahead of next week's matchup in Green Bay against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. The team placed Coleman on IR Tuesday. He's eligible to return Week 6 after the bye week.
522: The total yards piled up by the Packers' offense last week in their 43-34 victory over the Vikings in Minnesota. That's No. 1 in the NFL after the first week of football, and their 364 net passing yards were the second most in Week 1. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdown passes and had a 127.5 passer rating.
Let's just say this isn't an ideal opponent heading to a week in which the Lions placed one of their best cornerbacks on IR, and have two of their next top three dealing with hamstring injuries.
18: The Lions recorded 18 plays of 10-plus yards on offense against the Bears, which were tied for the second most through the first week of games. Their six plays of 20-plus yards were tied for the NFL lead. Their total yards (426) were fourth and their 138 rushing yards were top 10.
These stats don't make a lot of sense given the Lions scored only 23 points in the contest and none in the fourth quarter, which brings me to the next stat on our list ...
2-of-5: Detroit converted a touchdown on just two of its five red zone trips in last week's loss vs. Chicago. Of those trips, Stats Inc, listed them as having a successful play percentage of just 25 percent (3-of-12), which ranked last in the league through Week 1.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia talked Monday about the team looking at the first three quarters of the game tape to identify where they could have been better and potentially built their lead to shut the door on the Bears earlier. Detroit has to be better inside the 20-yard line this week in Green Bay.
Pro Football Focus top 10: The Lions have four players that slotted into the top 10 at their position following the first week.
Fullback Jason Cabinda was the top fullback in Week 1. Cornerback Darryl Roberts graded out fifth among cornerbacks in limited snaps. He allowed one catch in five targets. Frank Ragnow was the sixth highest graded center last week. Wide receiver Danny Amendola came in at No. 10 on PFF's list of the highest graded receivers from Week 1.