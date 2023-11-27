KEY QUESTIONS: What are the Lions injury updates to start the week?

The Detroit Lions were back to work Monday following just their third loss of the season on Thanksgiving to the Green Bay Packers. The Lions now hit the road for two straight weeks with a contest in New Orleans against the Saints up first on Sunday. Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media as he does every Monday, and here are the key questions to come out of that session:

Campbell and the Lions haven't lost two games in a row all season. So, what is the mood in Allen Park to start this week?

Campbell said the Packers game wasn't as bad as he thought it would be after watching the tape, though he said there were obvious things they need to correct this week. No. 1 on Campbell's list in the turnovers. They've turned the ball over seven times the last two games and have only gotten one takeaway over that stretch. Campbell said no other issue is as great as correcting the giveaways and lack of takeaways right now.

When it comes to getting more takeaways, Campbell said that has to be the emphasis of the second defender to the football. First player makes sure they wrap up and start to bring the ball carrier down but the second and third players have to be all about the football.

Overall Campbell seemed pretty confident his players would bounce back this week.