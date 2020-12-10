Trey Flowers named Lions' nominee for 2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

Dec 10, 2020 at 08:55 AM

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today DE Trey Flowers as the team's nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide. Considered one of the league's most prestigious honors, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field. Each of the league's 32 nominees were announced today.

LIONS DE TREY FLOWERS

"Walter Payton was a great person, what he stood for. A legacy lives on forever. It's about the things that you do with the time that you have on this Earth. I just hope that a long time from now, people can remember the impact that I had on their lives and the impact that I had on the community. I hope that my foundation can continue to do great things in the community. I just want to inspire, I want to encourage because I know how important it is. This world, in order to get better we have to inculcate the things that we've experienced and the knowledge that we have on to the youth, which leads them to be even better."

In April 2019, Flowers founded Flowers of the Future Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization with the mission of establishing community engagement, promoting physical fitness, developing positive values and engaging in philanthropic endeavors that aid in the overall betterment of the youth in an effort to plant seeds that continuously grow 'flowers for a better tomorrow.' Currently the foundation supports these efforts in Flowers' hometown of Huntsville, Ala. and Detroit, with plans to expand nationwide.

Trey Flowers visits Teen Hype

View photos from Trey Flowers' visit to Teen Hype on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 in Detroit.

Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) spent time visiting with the Teen Hype leadership group on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 in Detroit.
1 / 17

Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) spent time visiting with the Teen Hype leadership group on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 in Detroit.

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) spent time visiting with the Teen Hype leadership group on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 in Detroit.
2 / 17

Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) spent time visiting with the Teen Hype leadership group on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 in Detroit.

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) spent time visiting with the Teen Hype leadership group on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 in Detroit.
3 / 17

Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) spent time visiting with the Teen Hype leadership group on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 in Detroit.

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) spent time visiting with the Teen Hype leadership group on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 in Detroit.
4 / 17

Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) spent time visiting with the Teen Hype leadership group on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 in Detroit.

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) spent time visiting with the Teen Hype leadership group on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 in Detroit.
5 / 17

Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) spent time visiting with the Teen Hype leadership group on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 in Detroit.

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) spent time visiting with the Teen Hype leadership group on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 in Detroit.
6 / 17

Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) spent time visiting with the Teen Hype leadership group on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 in Detroit.

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) spent time visiting with the Teen Hype leadership group on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 in Detroit.
7 / 17

Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) spent time visiting with the Teen Hype leadership group on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 in Detroit.

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) spent time visiting with the Teen Hype leadership group on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 in Detroit.
8 / 17

Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) spent time visiting with the Teen Hype leadership group on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 in Detroit.

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) spent time visiting with the Teen Hype leadership group on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 in Detroit.
9 / 17

Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) spent time visiting with the Teen Hype leadership group on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 in Detroit.

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) spent time visiting with the Teen Hype leadership group on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 in Detroit.
10 / 17

Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) spent time visiting with the Teen Hype leadership group on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 in Detroit.

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) spent time visiting with the Teen Hype leadership group on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 in Detroit.
11 / 17

Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) spent time visiting with the Teen Hype leadership group on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 in Detroit.

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) spent time visiting with the Teen Hype leadership group on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 in Detroit.
12 / 17

Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) spent time visiting with the Teen Hype leadership group on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 in Detroit.

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) spent time visiting with the Teen Hype leadership group on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 in Detroit.
13 / 17

Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) spent time visiting with the Teen Hype leadership group on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 in Detroit.

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) spent time visiting with the Teen Hype leadership group on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 in Detroit.
14 / 17

Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) spent time visiting with the Teen Hype leadership group on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 in Detroit.

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) spent time visiting with the Teen Hype leadership group on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 in Detroit.
15 / 17

Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) spent time visiting with the Teen Hype leadership group on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 in Detroit.

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) spent time visiting with the Teen Hype leadership group on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 in Detroit.
16 / 17

Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) spent time visiting with the Teen Hype leadership group on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 in Detroit.

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) spent time visiting with the Teen Hype leadership group on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 in Detroit.
17 / 17

Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) spent time visiting with the Teen Hype leadership group on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 in Detroit.

Detroit Lions

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

During his time with the Lions, the Flowers of the Future Foundation has donated $15,000 to the Huntsville Inner City Learning Center; hosted a Community Day with Trey at the Detroit Ford Resource Engagement Center where he provided backpacks, free haircuts and food; hosted a Painting with a Twist breast cancer awareness event with the Sisters Network of Detroit; hosted a holiday giveback event with the Methodist Children's Home Society in Detroit; as well as started a scholarship for Huntsville high school students.

The focus of Flowers' philanthropic work in 2020 has pivoted to COVID-19 relief starting with a meal distribution feeding 750 in northern Huntsville and speaking to children and providing meals to the Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama. In Detroit, Flowers fed 4,000 frontline workers at Henry Ford Hospital and provided 7,000 headphone sets to aid in virtual learning to Detroit Public Schools Community District students.

Notably, Flowers was also vocal in the Detroit Lions Inspire Change Detroit Votes initiative, including participating in the Lions Virtual Voter Education and Registration Town Hall with Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and RISE to Vote, and acting as moderator in the Players Coalition and Michigan Voting "Your Vote Matters: How to Cast Yours in Michigan" Virtual Town Hall with Michigan Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist.

Other community programming Flowers has been committed to since joining the Lions include participating in the team's Crucial Catch, Character Playbook and Detroit Lions Season of Sharing events.

As a nominee, Flowers will wear a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year helmet decal through the end of the season in recognition of his accomplishments on and off the field.

For the third year in a row, all 32 team winners will be highlighted as nominees and recognized for their important work during the weekend leading up to Super Bowl LV. The 2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year will be announced during NFL Honors, a primetime awards special to air the week of Super Bowl LV, on CBS.

All 32 nominees will receive a $40,000 donation in their name to their charity of choice. The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of their choice. All donations are courtesy of the NFL Foundation and Nationwide.

Fans are encouraged to participate in Nationwide's 6th annual Charity Challenge, a social media campaign designed to support and promote team nominees. Fans can vote on Twitter by using #WPMOYChallenge followed by their favorite nominee's last name. The player whose unique hashtag is used the most between Dec. 10 and Jan 17will receive a $25,000 contribution to their charity of choice, while the second and third place finishers will receive $10,000 and $5,000 donations, all courtesy of Nationwide. Hashtag information and official rules can be found at nfl.com/manoftheyear. New this year, fans can win NFL Shop gift cards and additional money for their favorite nominee's charity. Each Monday during the #WPMOYChallenge, Nationwide will ask fans to respond on Twitter with their favorite nominee and one randomly selected fan each week will win a $100 NFL Shop gift card and $2,500 for their favorite nominee's charity.

More information about the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award can be found at http://www.nfl.com/manoftheyear.

Related Content

news

Detroit Lions and Kroger partner up to provide Thanksgiving meals to Detroit Lions Academy

The Lions, with the help of Kroger, dropped off pumpkin pies and $100 Kroger gift cards as a surprise to 110 Detroit Lions Academy students and staff to make certain students and their families have access to a Thanksgiving meal.
news

Lions offering fan cutout to benefit charities

The Detroit Lions announced today that fans can still be a part of game day at Ford Field by purchasing cutouts which will be placed in the lower bowl end zones for home games
news

Lions partner with Michigan Secretary of State to protect elections and promote voter education

The Detroit Lions announced a partnership with Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to protect election integrity and promote voter awareness, rights and participation.
news

Lions to support Feeding America during 2020 NFL Draft-A-Thon

The Detroit Lions announced today that they are supporting Feeding America as part of the 2020 NFL Draft-A-Thon.
news

Grantees announced for 2020 Detroit Lions Inspire Change social justice initiative

The Detroit Lions announced today a list of grantees for 2020 who will receive funding generated by the team's social justice initiative, Detroit Lions Inspire Change. 
news

Devon Kennard named Lions' nominee for 2019 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

The Detroit Lions announced today LB Devon Kennard as the team's nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide.
news

Jim Ahern of Lansing Catholic High School named 2019 High School Coach of the Year

Jim Ahern of Lansing Catholic High School has been selected as the 2019 Detroit Lions/Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan High School Football Coach of the Year.
news

Marc Lemerand named High School Coach of the Week

The Lions named Marc Lemerand of Hillsdale High School the 2019 Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan Week 9 High School Football Coach of the Week.
news

Marc Cisco named High School Coach of the Week

The Lions named Marc Cisco of Byron Center High School the 2019 Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan Week 8 High School Football Coach of the Week.
news

Aaron Seiser named High School Coach of the Week

The Detroit Lions named Aaron Seiser of Beaverton High School the 2019 Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan High School Football Coach of the Week.
news

Jerry Angers named Coach of the Week

The Lions named Jerry Angers of Maple City Glen Lake High School the 2019 Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan High School Football Coach of the Week.

Advertising