RECAP: Lions at Chargers

In a back and forth contest all afternoon that featured 954 total yards of offense between both clubs, a 25-yard touchdown pass from Goff to tight end Brock Wright gave the Lions a 38-31 lead with seven and a half minutes remaining. But like they did all afternoon the Chargers' offense responded with a 38-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Justin Herbert to wide receiver Keenan Allen on a 4th and 1 play with three minutes and 34 second left to tie the game at 38-38. It was Allen's second touchdown of the contest as he finished with 11 receptions for 175 yards.