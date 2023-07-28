Camp Notes: Sewell a 'man on a mission' for Lions heading into Year 3

"He's a man on a mission," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said of Sewell. "I feel like we're a team on a mission, but he is a man on a mission and you talk about being wired right, a guy that comes in every day, puts in the work and he's got so much ability, but he's got the right attitude too and I think that's what makes him dangerous if you're the opponent, so he's right where he needs to be.

"If he loses, it bothers him, bad and that's what you want. You want a guy who believes that there's no way he should lose any rep, no matter who he's playing and – so he's shown up, he's in shape, he's lean, he's mean and I'm glad he's ours."

Sewell has looked terrific to begin camp as one of the key players on a Detroit offensive line that's considered one of the best in the NFL. He is pound for pound the Lions' most athletic player and he's on a mission to prove he's not just the best right tackle in football, but one of the best offensive linemen period.