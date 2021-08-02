TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 2 observations

Special guests: Detroit Pistons general manager Troy Weaver and head coach Dwayne Casey visited Lions practice Monday. Weaver and Casey chatted with Lions team president Rod Wood and Lions general manager Brad Holmes for a bit early on before taking in some practice. – Tim Twentyman
Deep shots: Breshad Perriman was signed by Detroit in free agency to give them some experience and speed at the receiver position. We caught a glimpse of that speed Monday when Perriman got a step behind cornerback Amani Oruwariye down the right sideline. Quarterback Jared Goff put a perfect throw on his outside shoulder for a big gain. Goff also connected with Victor Bolden on a deep shot down the left sideline later in practice. Goff pushed the ball down the field noticeably more Monday with good success. – Tim Twentyman
Long shots: Wide receivers aren't the only ones who try to catch deep balls in the end zone. So do defensive backs. The Lions' defensive backs spent part of Monday's practice catching balls launched in the air by the jugs machine. Jeff Okudah made one of the best catches. It was made more difficult by assistant coach Aubrey Pleasant waving his hands in front of Okudah. – Mike O'Hara
Pocket presence: I always like to see how coaches run their individual position periods and what kind of drills and props they use to help their players. I glanced over at quarterback drills early in the individual period of practice and noticed coaches throwing a giant medicine ball at the quarterbacks while their focus was down the field on the receiver. It simulated how they have to move in the pocket and feel pressure while keeping their eyes down the field. – Tim Twentyman
Run it out: That's what the running backs have been doing. Once they get in the clear they run all the way to the end zone. For those who remember, Barry Sanders did that in practice as part of his personal conditioning. On plays that counted, he rushed for 99 touchdowns. – Mike O'Hara
Two for the defense: Monday marked the second straight practice where the defense recorded an interception. Saturday it was cornerback Jerry Jacobs. Monday linebacker Anthony Pittman got into the action. It looked like quarterback David Blough never saw Pittman as he dropped back and got right in front of a throw intended for a tight end across the middle. Pittman nearly had a pick in Saturday's practice too, but he didn't hang on to that one. – Tim Twentyman
View photos from Day 1 of Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Saturday July 31, 2021.
One-on-one time: Veteran players not part of special teams use those periods to get some extra work in. Whether it was Okudah working with Pleasant on the other field, or Goff and tight end Darren Fells running through routes and working on their timing off to the side, there's always an opportunity for players to improve their craft even if they aren't the focus of practice at that particular time. – Tim Twentyman
Practice report: Linebacker Derrick Barnes left practice Saturday and returned without a helmet. He didn't take part in practice on Monday. No word on a potential injury, but Barnes was running off to the side at practice. Head coach Dan Campbell will likely be asked about him in tomorrow's press conference, so stay tuned. – Tim Twentyman