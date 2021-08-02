TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 2 observations

Long shots: Wide receivers aren't the only ones who try to catch deep balls in the end zone. So do defensive backs. The Lions' defensive backs spent part of Monday's practice catching balls launched in the air by the jugs machine. Jeff Okudah made one of the best catches. It was made more difficult by assistant coach Aubrey Pleasant waving his hands in front of Okudah. – Mike O'Hara

Pocket presence: I always like to see how coaches run their individual position periods and what kind of drills and props they use to help their players. I glanced over at quarterback drills early in the individual period of practice and noticed coaches throwing a giant medicine ball at the quarterbacks while their focus was down the field on the receiver. It simulated how they have to move in the pocket and feel pressure while keeping their eyes down the field. – Tim Twentyman

Run it out: That's what the running backs have been doing. Once they get in the clear they run all the way to the end zone. For those who remember, Barry Sanders did that in practice as part of his personal conditioning. On plays that counted, he rushed for 99 touchdowns. – Mike O'Hara