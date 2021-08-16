training-camp-news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 11 observations

Aug 16, 2021 at 04:36 PM
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

Tight window: Quarterback Jared Goff was pretty sharp in Friday's preseason opener vs. Buffalo completing seven of his nine pass attempts. That carried over into Monday's non-padded practice in Allen Park. During a 7-on-7 period, Goff threw a bullet right between cornerback Amani Oruwariye and safety Tracy Walker for a touchdown strike to wide receiver Quintez Cephus. Next throw, Goff threw a dime to wide receiver Tom Kennedy across the middle on a play really well covered by linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin. Goff's throw was just perfect. – Tim Twentyman

Getting the jump: The defense got off to a good start in the four-minute drill near the end of practice. Cornerback A.J. Parker jumped a route to get a clean pass breakup. – Mike O'Hara

Light at QB: Backup quarterback Tim Boyle wasn't at practice Monday. Boyle suffered a lower leg injury in Friday's contest, though he stayed in the game after getting his ankle heavily taped after being injured on a roughing-the-passer play. It's unclear if Monday's absence was related to the injury, but David Blough was the beneficiary, getting all the second reps after Goff. – Tim Twentyman

Fresh legs, hands: Cephus might feel like he has to make up for some lost time after being out with an injury and not playing in Friday night's first preseason game. He got a start on that with a good catch over the middle. There has been no question about his hands. – Mike O'Hara

Getting closer: Running back D'Andre Swift, who's been dealing with a groin injury, was running hard off to the side of practice with trainers and was running hard and cutting well. Rookie defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike has been dealing with a back injury, but he was out there Monday too in limited fashion, which was good to see. – Tim Twentyman

Hands on the ball: The seven interceptions for the Lions in 2020 wasn't good enough. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is emphasizing getting to the ball this year. Second-year cornerback Jeff Okudah seems to be taking that to heart. We've talked about how Okudah is having a good camp, and one area where he's really a lot better is getting his hands on the football. He made a terrific pass deflection in the end zone Monday in a team period on a pass from Goff to wide receiver Tyrell Williams. – Tim Twentyman

