TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 11 observations

Light at QB: Backup quarterback Tim Boyle wasn't at practice Monday. Boyle suffered a lower leg injury in Friday's contest, though he stayed in the game after getting his ankle heavily taped after being injured on a roughing-the-passer play. It's unclear if Monday's absence was related to the injury, but David Blough was the beneficiary, getting all the second reps after Goff. – Tim Twentyman

Fresh legs, hands: Cephus might feel like he has to make up for some lost time after being out with an injury and not playing in Friday night's first preseason game. He got a start on that with a good catch over the middle. There has been no question about his hands. – Mike O'Hara