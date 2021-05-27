TIM AND MIKE: OTA Week 1 observations

Catching on: Catching balls launched high into the air by the jugs machine – as if from a Phil Mickelson gap wedge – is no easy task. But cornerback Jeff Okudah made it look that way in one drill. He sprinted down the left sideline and caught the ball in his hands with his arms fully extended. – Mike O'Hara

First look at Goff: The Lions ran about 10 reps of live 7-on-7, and quarterback Jared Goff looked pretty sharp in the period for the most part. He hooked up with tight end T.J. Hockenson on a beautiful deep out and hit running back D’Andre Swift on a crosser for a big gain. Watch for Hockenson and Swift to be a big part of the passing game for the Lions this season. – Tim Twentyman