TIM AND MIKE: OTA Week 1 observations

May 27, 2021 at 03:17 PM
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

Player turnout: Over 80 players on the 90-man roster are taking part in the first week of OTAs this week in Allen Park, which shows terrific commitment by the players.

"To me, that sends a message loud and clear that at least they've taken the first step," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Thursday. "They've taken the first step and that tells us as coaches they are committed."

A few of the notable players not at Thursday's voluntary open practice were offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby, defensive lineman Michael Brockers and linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. – Tim Twentyman

Catching on: Catching balls launched high into the air by the jugs machine – as if from a Phil Mickelson gap wedge – is no easy task. But cornerback Jeff Okudah made it look that way in one drill. He sprinted down the left sideline and caught the ball in his hands with his arms fully extended. – Mike O'Hara

First look at Goff: The Lions ran about 10 reps of live 7-on-7, and quarterback Jared Goff looked pretty sharp in the period for the most part. He hooked up with tight end T.J. Hockenson on a beautiful deep out and hit running back D’Andre Swift on a crosser for a big gain. Watch for Hockenson and Swift to be a big part of the passing game for the Lions this season. – Tim Twentyman

Moving up: Jalen Reeves-Maybin has been a special teams ace in his four years with the Lions, and those skills he used in the open field could get him more playing time on defense. On one play Wednesday he was the leader of a pack that pursued the ball carrier all the way to the left sideline, where there was no other option except to step out of bounds. – Mike O'Hara

Slimmed down: Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn mentioned before practice that third-year linebacker Jahlani Tavai had lost 17 pounds this offseason and was catching his eye early on. Tavai was playing the inside stacked linebacker role most of practice and the slim down is really noticeable. After a solid rookie season, Tavai took a step back last year. Slimmed down and playing in a new defense, can Tavai regain his 2019 form? – Tim Twentyman

Return men: With Jamal Agnew moving on to Jacksonville in free agency, the Lions and new special teams coordinator Dave Fipp are on the lookout for returners. The Lions did some punt periods Thursday and had wide receiver Kalif Raymond, wide receiver Victor Bolden, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and safety D'Angelo Amos back returning punts. – Tim Twentyman

