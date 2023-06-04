Johnson on Lions' offense: 'I personally expect a huge step forward'

Jun 04, 2023 at 07:00 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Back to the basics.

That's been the theme this springtime for offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and the Detroit Lions' offense heading into their second season under Johnson's guidance.

It would be easy for Johnson and the Lions to look at the offensive performance last season – finishing fourth in total offense and fifth in points per game – and just expect to hit the ground running and start installing new concepts, but that's not the plan.

"When we look back at what we did in self scout all of our plays from last year I came away from it personally that even if we didn't run one new play this year, if we ran all the same plays that we ran last year, that we would be a better offense because we have to execute better than we did," Johnson said Thursday ahead of the team's second open OTA practice.

"We did a lot of nice things a year ago, but it really means nothing going forward to this year. We have to be a lot better in terms of the execution and we should be because we've ran it, and we should know what the problems are for the plays we're running now."

Johnson still plans to push the envelope and be creative and innovative once training camp starts and the preparation begins for the regular season, but he came away from that self-scout feeling like this offense left a lot of meat on the bone, especially opportunities to be more explosive in the run game.

Related Links

Johnson's offense finished in the top 11 in both passing and rushing last season. Detroit scored 30-or-more points in eight games, tied for the most in the NFL. They also produced 20-or-more points in 14 games, tied for the third most in the league.

They return one of the best offensive lines in football, a veteran quarterback in Jared Goff who played at a Pro Bowl level in 2022, and have versatile and explosive weapons at the skill positions.

Yet Johnson sees room for so much more improvement.

"I personally expect a huge step forward in terms of the growth and knowledge base of our players the experience they have under their belt," he said. "That's why the emphasis has been on the basics. Let's get really good at the fundamentals because that's what helped us win games at the end of last year."

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said he's loved Johnson's game plan this spring of getting back to the basics with the goal of doing everything they did well even better.

"Let's just fundamentally get a little bit better," Campbell said. "A little bit sharper with it. That is the tug-of-war we play right now. I'd like to believe that certainly, we want more, I mean that is what this game is. We did some good things offensively, but we want more out of it. And I think that is what we are into now and what camp will certainly be."

Now with a year under his belt as a play caller and the mission to improve every aspect of the offense, it should be fun to see what Johnson has in store going into his second season as OC.

Related Content

news

Sutton building chemistry with new teammates in 'high energy' secondary

Detroit Lions cornerback Cam Sutton is building chemistry with his new teammates and enjoying the high energy & competitiveness in the secondary.

news

Sewell stepping into more of a leadership role for Lions

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell started to take on more of a leadership role at the end of last season, and it's something he hopes to carry over into 2023.

news

TIM AND MIKE: OTA Week 2 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from open OTA practice.

news

Gardner-Johnson seeing time at nickel & safety early in OTAs

New Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson is seeing time at nickel cornerback and safety early on in OTAs.

news

Walker nearing full return: 'It feels great to be back'

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker is nearing a full return from his Achilles injury and is excited to be back on the field with his teammates for OTAs.

news

Hutchinson feeling stronger & more mobile than ever heading into Year 2

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson said he's feeling stronger and more mobile than ever heading into his second season.

news

Williams addresses gambling suspension: 'I was sick. I was hurt'

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams addressed his gambling suspension with the media Thursday after open OTA practice.

news

TIM AND MIKE: OTA Week 1 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from open OTA practice.

news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Which Lions rookies can make instant impacts?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Detroit Lions begin OTAs.

news

5 things to watch: 2023 Detroit Lions OTAs

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 5 things to watch as the Detroit Lions begin OTAs.

news

Campbell staying true to himself as he looks to make an early impact

Lions rookie linebacker Jack Campbell is staying true to himself as he looks to make an early impact in Detroit.

Advertising