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The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions WR impressing coaches with added athleticism

Jul 14, 2026 at 09:10 AM

Lions' Jared Goff a top-10 quarterback per survey of NFL personnel

Christian Romo - Detroit Free Press

July 13, 2026

‘It’s not even close’: Lions WR impressing coaches with added athleticism

Jacob Richman - MLive

July 13, 2026

VIDEO: The Terrion Arnold Situation Is Unprecedented

Conor Orr and Albert Breer – Sports Illustrated

July 13, 2026

VIDEO: Frelund and Florio share 2026 Fantasy RB tandems to target | 'The Insiders'

Cynthia Frelund and Michael F. Florio - NFL.com

July 13, 2026

VIDEO: Drafting the Future: Detroit Lions quarterback shares the draft excitement with new high school graduates

Sydney Crenshaw - WDIV Local 4

July 13, 2026

Detroit Lions 2026 training camp preview: How RB roles could shift

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

July 13, 2026

Discussion: What is the Detroit Lions’ worst contract of the Brad Holmes era?

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

July 13, 2026

Lions News: Jared Goff to host NFL Draft-like ceremony to honor students

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

July 13, 2026

Ranking the NFC North TEs, OL, and DL for the 2026 season

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

July 13, 2026

Detroit Lions 2026 training camp preview: Can Luke Altmyer force a QB3 role?

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

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