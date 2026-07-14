THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions WR impressing coaches with added athleticism

Christian Romo - Detroit Free Press
July 13, 2026
Jacob Richman - MLive
July 13, 2026
Conor Orr and Albert Breer – Sports Illustrated
July 13, 2026
Cynthia Frelund and Michael F. Florio - NFL.com
July 13, 2026
VIDEO: Drafting the Future: Detroit Lions quarterback shares the draft excitement with new high school graduates
Sydney Crenshaw - WDIV Local 4
July 13, 2026
Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit
July 13, 2026
Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit
July 13, 2026
Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit
July 13, 2026
Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit
July 13, 2026
Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit
July 13, 2026