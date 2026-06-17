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The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Why Lions were right fit for new passing game coordinator Mike Kafka

Jun 17, 2026 at 09:57 AM

Lions RB Isiah Pacheco prepped to play second fiddle to Jahmyr Gibbs

Rainer Sabin - Detroit Free Press

June 17, 2026

Lions minicamp observations: Mike Kafka’s interview and Isaac TeSlaa’s next step

Colton Pouncy – The Athletic

June 17, 2026

Sam LaPorta injury update: Lions TE 'trending' toward July return

Dave Birkett - Detroit Free Press

June 16, 2026

Minicamp sheds light on Detroit Lions' plan for fixes on offense

Dave Birkett - Detroit Free Press

June 16, 2026

Lions camp observations: Dan Skipper a peacemaker, defense dominates

Dave Birkett - Detroit Free Press

June 16, 2026

Niyo: Lions’ Isaac TeSlaa ready to make leap for ‘lofty goals’

John Niyo - Detroit News

June 16, 2026

Lions minicamp observations: Why Blake Miller is impressing coach

Nolan Bianchi - Detroit News

June 16, 2026

Why Lions were right fit for new passing game coordinator Mike Kafka

Richard Silva - Detroit News

June 16, 2026

VIDEO: How Lions' Dan Campbell manages potential burnout in coaching industry

Richard Silva – Detroit News

June 16, 2026

Lions’ Dan Campbell reflects on Knicks’ championship, Detroit’s Super Bowl wait

Kory Woods – MLive

June 16, 2026

Minicamp observations: Lions first-round CB limited again as defense has solid day

Benjamin Raven – MLive

June 16, 2026

New Lions assistant excited to watch mentor Pat Fitzgerald lead nearby Michigan State

Jacob Richman – MLive

June 16, 2026

Detroit Lions are optimistic about star TE’s status for training camp

Benjamin Raven – MLive

June 16, 2026

VIDEO: Dan Campbell on Sam LaPorta: 'Trending the right way'

The Insiders – NFL.com

June 16, 2026

VIDEO: Do Lions still have parts to make a Super Bowl run in 2026? | 'GMFB'

Good Morning Football – NFL.com

June 16, 2026

Minicamp observations: Lions' pick-happy defense snags three interceptions and should have had two more

Justin Rogers – Detroit Football Network

June 16, 2026

Feeding America West Michigan hosts mobile food pantry with Detroit Lions volunteers on 616 Day

Waleed Alamleh – Fox17.com

June 16, 2026

Discussion: Who is the Detroit Lions’ most important non-starter?

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

June 16, 2026

Detroit Lions sign 2 WRs fresh off UFL Championship

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

June 16, 2026

Lions minicamp Day 1 observations: DB film hangout leads to big day from secondary

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

June 16, 2026

Lions minicamp injury updates: Optimistic news on Sam LaPorta

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

June 16, 2026

6 way-too-early bold predictions for Detroit Lions’ 2026 season

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

June 16, 2026

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