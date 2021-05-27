Swift focused on adding strength & speed this offseason

"Just full body strength," he said Thursday of the things he really focused on improving this offseason. "Being stronger in every area and my conditioning."

Swift said the focus with his trainers down in west Florida this offseason was adding strength and speed.

He showed off the speed element in Thursday's open OTA practice. He took a short crosser from quarterback Jared Goff and accelerated past linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin – one of the fastest linebackers on the roster – and the rest of the defense for a huge gain down the right sideline.

"I would say his twitch and his quickness definitely shows up," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said of Swift. "It was a breath of fresh air to see it.