Stafford talks UGA donation, preparing for regular season

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lions were spread out throughout the country and not together at their Allen Park headquarters.

In addition to conducting a virtual offseason program, they had many discussions via Zoom about social and racial issues They came in the wake of demonstrations after the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

Lions center Frank Ragnow, a native of suburban Minneapolis, called the experiences relayed by black teammates "heartbreaking" and "eye opening."

"This offseason for us as a football team was a special one," Stafford said Friday. "It was different. Obviously, we were on those Zoom calls. There were some awesome conversations that happened. A lot of listening. A lot of learning and a lot of intense stuff.