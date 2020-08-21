Camp Spotlight: Linebacker Jahlani Tavai

Position: Linebacker

Ht/Wt: 6-2, 250

College: Hawaii

Experience: 2nd season

Outlook: Tavai made his NFL debut Week 1 at Arizona last year and produced three solo tackles and 1.0 sack, becoming the fifth player in franchise history to log a sack in his NFL debut, and the first linebacker to do so since 1987. He showed an ability to make plays very early as a rookie.

The Lions used him in a lot of different ways last season, which is the expectation again this year heading into his second season. Tavai was the only rookie in the NFL to post at least 50 tackles, five tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks and one interception last season.

There's a comfort level for young players that comes with having a year under their belt. The game slows down for them and they see the field better.