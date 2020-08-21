Okudah building his confidence by making plays in camp

Stafford, who spoke to the media right after Okudah, was asked about the interception. He was quick to point out that it came on a free play after the defense had jumped offsides and he decided to take a free shot to Jones. In the same breath, Stafford also praised the rookie for being able to go up and make the play.

"Like, that's good for our team that he's making plays down the field," Stafford said. "That's just an example of his ball skills. We got a free one and I put one up to Marv and the DB goes and makes it ... it was a really nice play by him. He undercut another ball today and made a pass breakup on Kenny (Golladay) on an in-route that was really impressive, too, so he's done some nice stuff."

With no rookie minicamp, no offseason, no OTAs or June minicamp, this week has been kind of a trial by fire for Okudah and the rest of the rookies trying to adapt to the speed of the game and the physicality at the NFL level.